Intuit profit jumps 20 pct as demand rises for TurboTax, QuickBooks

May 20 Intuit Inc reported a 20 percent jump in quarterly profit due to strong demand for its tax-preparation software TurboTax and accounting software QuickBooks.

The company's net income rose to $984 million, or $3.39 per share, in the third quarter ended April 30 from $822 million, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 14 percent to $2.39 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)