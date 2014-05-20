Intuit profit jumps 20 pct as demand rises for TurboTax, QuickBooks

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 Intuit Inc reported a 20 percent jump in quarterly profit due to strong demand for its tax-preparation software TurboTax and accounting software QuickBooks.
The company's net income rose to $984 million, or $3.39 per share, in the third quarter ended April 30 from $822 million, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 14 percent to $2.39 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
