Intuit swings to profit on strong demand for tax preparation software

Feb 25 Tax-preparation software maker Intuit Inc swung to a second-quarter profit, helped by demand for its online tax preparation software, TurboTax, in the lead up to the U.S. tax season.

The company posted net income from continuing operations of $29 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $60 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $923 million from $749 million.

