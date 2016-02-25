UPDATE 1-Intuit swings to profit as tax preparation software demand rises

(Adds details, shares)

Feb 25 Intuit Inc, a maker of software that helps with tax-preparation, swung to a profit in the second quarter, helped by higher demand in the lead up to the U.S. tax season.

Shares of the company, which makes the TurboTax software, were up 2.9 percent at $103 in after-market trading on Thursday, giving back some of their earlier 4.9 percent gains.

Intuit's consumer tax revenue, which includes TurboTax income-tax preparation products and services, rose 29 percent during the quarter, driven by an extra weekend day in January for tax filers, the company said.

The company, which also makes accounting software QuickBooks, said it added nearly 100,000 QuickBooks Online subscribers in the quarter, bringing the total to 1.3 million customers worldwide as of end of January.

"We've transformed from a North American desktop software company to a cloud-driven global product and platform company," Chief Executive Brad Smith said on a conference call, adding that heavy lifting is now over.

Intuit, which competes with shop-front tax preparer H&R Block Inc, said it expects adjusted earnings of $3.15 to $3.20 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion in the third quarter ending April.

The company posted net income from continuing operations of $29 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $60 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 25 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose to $923 million from $749 million.

