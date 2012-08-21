Intuit posts 4th-qtr profit

BRIEF-TEKMODO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION
Aug 21 Tax preparation software maker Intuit Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher f ee payments revenue in its small business segment.
The company posted a profit of $4 million, or 1 cent per share, for the fourth quarter, from a loss of $57 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14 percent to 651 million.
The company increased its quarterly dividend by 13 percent to 17 cents per share.
Feb 17 U.S. mortgage finance agency Fannie Mae said on Friday it will pay the U.S. Treasury $5.5 billion in dividends in March, bringing its total payments to the federal government to $159.9 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.