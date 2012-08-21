Intuit posts 4th-qtr profit

Aug 21 Tax preparation software maker Intuit Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher f ee payments revenue in its small business segment.

The company posted a profit of $4 million, or 1 cent per share, for the fourth quarter, from a loss of $57 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to 651 million.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 13 percent to 17 cents per share.