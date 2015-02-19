版本:
Intuit Q2 loss widens on higher expenses

Feb 19 Intuit Inc, maker of tax-preparation software TurboTax, reported a quarterly loss that widened from a year earlier as expenses rose.

The company's net loss widened to $66 million, or 23 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Jan. 31, from $37 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose 3.3 percent to $808 million.

Total expenses jumped 9.4 percent to $906 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
