BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
Feb 19 Intuit Inc, maker of tax-preparation software TurboTax, reported a quarterly loss that widened from a year earlier as expenses rose.
The company's net loss widened to $66 million, or 23 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Jan. 31, from $37 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total net revenue rose 3.3 percent to $808 million.
Total expenses jumped 9.4 percent to $906 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab