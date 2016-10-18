Intuitive Surgical third-quarter profit jumps

Oct 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc on
Tuesday reported higher third-quarter profit on increased sales
of its da Vinci surgical robots and double-digit growth in
procedures using the pricey equipment.
The company posted a net profit of $211 million, or $5.31
per share, compared with a profit of $167.3 million, or $4.40, a
year ago.
Excluding items, Intuitive said it earned $6.19 per share,
helped by a 77 cent tax gain. Analysts on average expected $5.14
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose about 16 percent to $683
million, topping analyst expectations for sales of $650.5
million.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)