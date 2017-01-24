版本:
Intuitive Surgical sees slower 2017 procedure growth, buys back shares

Jan 24 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter profits that beat Wall Street expectations, but cautioned that growth in use of its da Vinci surgical robots will be slower next year due to changes in hospital trends and competitive factors.

Intuitive also announced an accelerated plan to buy back $2 billion of its common stock, and shares were up about 1 percent at $672 after hours. (Reporting by Deena Beasley, editing by G Crosse)
