Intuitive Surgical sees slower 2017 procedure growth, buys back shares

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter profits that beat Wall Street expectations, but cautioned that growth in use of its da Vinci surgical robots will be slower next year due to changes in hospital trends and competitive factors.
Intuitive also announced an accelerated plan to buy back $2 billion of its common stock, and shares were up about 1 percent at $672 after hours. (Reporting by Deena Beasley, editing by G Crosse)
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation