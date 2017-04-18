Intuitive Surgical 1st-quarter sales, profit top expectations

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit on increased sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and double-digit growth in procedures using the expensive machines.
Net profit rose to $180 million, or $4.67 per share, from a profit of $136 million, or $3.54 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Intuitive had adjusted earnings of $5.09 per share. Analysts on average had expected $4.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose about 13 percent to $674 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $666.5 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc