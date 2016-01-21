Intuitive Surgical 4th-quarter profit tops expectations

Jan 21 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on increased sales of its high-priced da Vinci surgical robots.

Net profit rose to $190 million, or $4.99 per share, from $147 million, or $3.94 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Intuitive said it earned $5.89 per share. Analysts on average had expected $5.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said last week it expected procedures using da Vinci robots to increase 9 percent to 12 percent in 2016.

Intuitive also previously reported fourth-quarter revenue of $677 million and said it sold 158 da Vinci systems, up from 137 in the year-ago quarter and 117 in the prior quarter. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)