2014年 1月 14日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical up in premarket after preliminary results

(Corrects to show preliminary results, not official results)

NEW YORK Jan 14 NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc : * Shares up 12 percent in premarket trading after preliminary results (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)
