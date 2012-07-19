UPDATE 2-Intuitive profit tops estimates; Europe declines seen

* Q2 EPS $3.75 vs Street view $3.56
* Revenue up 26 percent to $537 million
* Sees 2012 revs up 20-23 pct, procedure growth 25-27 pct
* Shares down 5.6 percent
By Bill Berkrot
July 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc on
Thursday cautioned that challenging economic conditions in
Europe and declines in U.S. prostate surgeries were likely to
persist, and its shares fell more than 5 percent.
The company continued its run of sailing past Wall Street
estimates, reporting higher-than-expected second-quarter profit
and revenue, driven by increased sales of its da Vinci surgical
robots, and a 26 percent jump in procedures using the pricy
systems.
Second-quarter net profit rose to $155 million, or $3.75 per
share, from $117.4 million, or $2.91 per share, a year ago. That
topped analysts' average expectations by 19 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intuitive raised its forecast for 2012 revenue growth to 20
percent to 23 percent, up from its prior view of 19 percent to
20 percent, but maintained its view on full-year procedure
growth of 25 percent to 27 percent.
Revenue for the quarter rose 26 percent to $537 million,
also exceeding Wall Street estimates of $522.8 million.
The company sold 150 da Vinci systems in the quarter, up
from 129 a year ago and 140 in the prior quarter. At about $1.5
million each, systems revenue was $229 million.
Of the 150 systems sold, 124 were in the United States,
while 26 were sold elsewhere -- down from 35 in the first
quarter -- and only 13 of those in Europe.
Company executives told analysts on a conference call that
the decline in European sales reflected "a difficult
macroeconomic environment" and that they expect the spending
constraints to persist there through the second half of the
year.
Seven da Vinci systems were sold in Japan, which is expected
to be a significant future market for Intuitive after the
company received a positive reimbursement decision on
prostatectomies earlier this year. It is pursuing reimbursement
for other procedures in Japan.
Instruments and accessories sales jumped 30 percent for the
quarter to $224 million. Procedures using the da Vinci systems
rose 26 percent, as increases in U.S. gynecologic procedures and
general surgeries helped offset a decline in U.S.
prostatectomies and softness in Europe.
Recent studies have shown that many men with prostate cancer
are more likely to die of something other than the disease and
could avoid serious complications of surgery through monitoring
of the cancer, also known as watchful waiting, until the disease
progresses. That and calls for less frequent prostate cancer
screening are taking a toll on da Vinci procedures, even though
they have been associated with fewer complications than
traditional surgery.
"It's hard to remain unaffected from current trends,"
Intuitive Chief Executive Gary Guthart said.
Intuitive shares, which had been up about 17 percent this
year, fell to $513.36 in extended trading from their Nasdaq
close at $544.21.