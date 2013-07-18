Intuitive lowers sales, procedure forecasts, hit by FDA warning

July 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc shares fell 11 percent after the company slashed its 2013 sales forecast due to disappointing demand for its da Vinci surgical robots and procedures, and said U.S. regulators had issued a warning letter following a June inspection of its facilities.

The company said it now expects 2013 revenue to be between flat and 7 percent higher. Three months ago, the company had predicted revenue growth at the higher end of its initial full-year forecast of 16 to 19 percent.

The company said it now expects the number of procedures using its surgical robots to grow by 15 percent to 18 percent this year, below its forecast in April at the lower end of its initial view of 20 percent to 23 percent growth.