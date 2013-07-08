Intuitive Surgical sees second-quarter revenue below views

July 8 Intuitive Surgical Inc, maker of
the da Vinci surgical robot, said on Monday it expects
second-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations and its
shares fell in after-hours trading.
The company said it expects revenue for the quarter of about
$575 million, up 7 percent from a year ago. Analysts on average
were expecting Intuitive to report revenue of $629.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intuitive said revenue from its da Vinci surgical systems
was expected to decrease 6 percent to about $215 million in the
second quarter, compared with a year ago.
The company's shares slid 8 percent in after-hours trading.