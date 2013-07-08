Intuitive Surgical sees second-quarter revenue below views

July 8 Intuitive Surgical Inc, maker of the da Vinci surgical robot, said on Monday it expects second-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations and its shares fell in after-hours trading.

The company said it expects revenue for the quarter of about $575 million, up 7 percent from a year ago. Analysts on average were expecting Intuitive to report revenue of $629.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Intuitive said revenue from its da Vinci surgical systems was expected to decrease 6 percent to about $215 million in the second quarter, compared with a year ago.

The company's shares slid 8 percent in after-hours trading.