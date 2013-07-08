UPDATE 1-Intuitive Surgical sees Q2 revenue below views, shares dive 12 pct

* Revenue from da Vinci robots seen falling 6 percent

* Intuitive shares fall 12 percent after hours

By Susan Kelly

July 8 Intuitive Surgical Inc, maker of the da Vinci surgical robot, said on Monday it expects second-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations, and its shares fell 12 percent in after-hours trading.

The company said it expects revenue for the quarter of about $575 million, up 7 percent from a year ago but well below the average analyst forecast of $629.6 million reported by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Intuitive said second-quarter revenue from its da Vinci surgical systems was expected to slide 6 percent from a year earlier to about $215 million.

The company expects second-quarter net income of about $160 million, up from $155 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Procedures using the da Vinci system rose about 18 percent during the quarter as general surgeries helped offset a decline in benign gynecologic procedures, the company said.

It attributed the slowdown in gynecologic procedures to a decline in hospital admissions as insurers encourage more conservative treatments in outpatient settings.

"While we are disappointed in our performance this quarter, particularly with respect to our capital sales in the U.S., overall procedure performance was solid in a difficult environment," Intuitive Chief Executive Gary Guthart said in a statement.

Second-quarter revenue from sales of instruments and accessories is expected to rise about 18 percent to $265 million, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said.