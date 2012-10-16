UPDATE 3-Intuitive Surgical procedure growth disappoints

* Third-quarter adjusted EPS $3.54 vs Street view $3.50
* Revenue up 20 percent to $538 million
* Revises down 2012 procedure growth to 24 pct, vs 25-27 pct
* Shares fall 4.3 percent in after-hours trade
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 16 Intuitive Surgical Inc on
Tuesday lowered its full-year forecast for procedure growth
after posting a disappointing growth rate of 22 percent for
surgeries using its high-priced da Vinci robots in the third
quarter.
Intuitive's shares dropped more than 4 percent after it
reported its third quarter results.
The company said it now expects 2012 procedure growth of 24
percent, down from its prior view of 25 percent to 27 percent.
Intuitive said the slower growth was due to spending
constraints in Europe and a slowdown in U.S. prostate surgeries,
and it reiterated that it sees those trends persisting through
the year. It said procedure growth, which came in below its own
expectations, was propped up somewhat by gains in gynecological
and other surgeries.
However, Intuitive said it now sees full-year revenue
growing at the upper half of its previous forecast of 20 percent
to 23 percent.
"What was different this quarter relative to our
expectations was that they were much worse in terms of their
original business of prostatectomies in the U.S.," said
Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills.
The company said the downturn in U.S. prostatectomies was
due in part to a trend toward less frequent prostate cancer
screenings. In addition, recent studies have suggested that many
prostate surgeries may be delayed or are unnecessary as many men
with prostate cancer are more likely to die of something other
than the disease.
The company believes many delayed prostate surgeries will
eventually translate into future Intuitive business.
"At some point DVP (da Vinci prostatectomies) will bottom
out," said Mills, adding that growth in other types of
procedures, including colon surgery and hysterectomies "was
outstanding."
The company reported third-quarter profit only a bit higher
than expectations, compared with its typical trend of sailing
past Wall Street forecasts.
Excluding a one-time tax gain of about $38 million,
Intuitive earned $3.54 per share, topping analysts' average
expectations by 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net profit rose to $183 million, or $4.46 per
share, from $122 million, or $3.05 per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 20 percent to $538 million, primarily
driven by the sale of 155 da Vinci systems at a cost of about
$1.5 million each. That exceeded Wall Street estimates of
$535.4 million.
The 155 da Vinci's sold - 79 of them to repeat customers -
was up from 133 a year ago and 150 in the previous quarter. Only
13 of those were sold in Europe, down from 18 a year ago.
Procedure growth in Europe was an anemic 9 percent.
"Europe is going to be a headwind to many companies,
including medical device companies that have a presence in
Europe, just given the austerity measures there," Mills said.
One bright spot was Japan, where 16 da Vinci systems were
sold in the quarter. Japan is considered an important new market
for Intuitive that will grow as the company secures
reimbursement for more procedures. It is currently only
reimbursed for prostatectomies in Japan.
"Long term, we're really excited about the Japanese
opportunities," Chief Executive Gary Guthart said on a
conference call with analysts.
Instruments and accessories sales for the quarter rose 24
percent to $218 million, while service revenue climbed 22
percent to $88 million.
Intuitive Surgical shares fell to $510 in extended trading
from a Nasdaq close at $533.13, more than giving back the day's
gains of 4 percent. Intuitive shares are up about 13 percent for
the year.