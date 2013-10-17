Intuitive Surgical profit falls, da Vinci sales drop

Oct 17 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Thursday reported lower third-quarter profit as sales of its high-priced da Vinci surgical robots declined sharply.

Intuitive said net profit fell to $157 million, or $3.99 per share, from $183 million, or $4.46 per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter fell 7 percent to $499 million, missing Wall Street estimates of $526 million compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company sold 101 da Vinci surgical units in the quarter, down from 155 a year ago and 143 in the second quarter of this year.