UPDATE 2-Intuitive Surgical 3rd-quarter sales top Wall St estimates

Oct 21 Intuitive Surgical Inc on
Tuesday showed signs of bouncing back from a difficult first
half of the year as sales of its da Vinci robotic surgical
systems increased in the third quarter, as did procedures using
the company's high-priced machines.
The company posted better-than-expected adjusted profit,
though net earnings fell for a sixth consecutive quarter, and it
raised its forecast for 2014 procedure growth.
Intuitive's products are used in gynecological and
urological surgeries, among others, and the company gets
significant revenue from each procedure using the da Vinci
systems.
Intuitive reported sales of 111 da Vinci systems, which cost
about $1.5 million each, up from 96 in the second quarter and
101 in the year-ago quarter.
Instrument and accessory revenue rose by about 14 percent to
$273 million, driven by a 10 percent increase in procedures
using da Vinci systems.
As a result, the company said it now expects full-year
procedure growth of 8 percent to 9 percent, up from its prior
projection of 5-8 percent growth.
For the second consecutive quarter, the company declined to
provide a full-year revenue forecast, as had been its past
practice each quarter.
The company, on a conference call with analysts and
investors, said business in Europe improved in the quarter,
particularly in Germany. It also noted improvements in South
Korea and other parts of Asia.
Intuitive posted third-quarter net profit of $123.7 million,
or $3.35 per share, compared with profit of $157 million, or
$3.99 per share, a year ago, marking a sixth consecutive quarter
of declining profit for the formerly fast-growing company.
Excluding one-time items, Intuitive earned $3.92 per share,
topping analysts' average expectations by 12 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $550 million for the quarter was up 10 percent,
easily topping Wall Street's tempered expectations of $517.8
million.
Intuitive Surgical shares were about flat in after-hours
trading, giving back earlier extended trading gains of about 2.6
percent. The stock ended up 2.2 percent at $495.77 in Tuesday
trading on the Nasdaq.
