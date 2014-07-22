版本:
BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical adjusts procedure growth forecast

July 22 Intuitive Surgical Inc : * Sees 2014 procedure growth of 5-8 percent versus its prior view of growth of

2-8 percent * Says will not provide full year revenue forecast due to numerous

uncertainties
