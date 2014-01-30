版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-Intu Properties says in talks to buy Westfield's Derby Shopping Centre

Jan 30 Intu Properties PLC : * Confirms that it is in talks with Westfield regarding the potential

acquisition of its Derby Shopping Centre * Deal also includes an equity interest in, and management contract for, Merry

Hill in Dudley * If acquisition were to proceed, it is likely that it would be funded through

combination of new debt and equity * Source text
