UPDATE 1-FDA proposes suspension of some Invacare operations

Dec 8 Invacare Corp said U.S. health regulators have proposed the suspension of certain operations at the medical equipment maker's corporate office and its wheelchair manufacturing facility in Elyria, Ohio.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a consent decree of injunction related to inspectional observations made by the agency.

In the past, the FDA had issued a warning letter to the company for not complying with its quality standard requirements.

The company said it intended to work with the FDA to resolve the agency's concerns.

Invacare shares closed at $20.58 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.