UPDATE 1-FDA proposes suspension of some Invacare operations

Dec 8 Invacare Corp said U.S.
health regulators have proposed the suspension of certain
operations at the medical equipment maker's corporate office and
its wheelchair manufacturing facility in Elyria, Ohio.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a consent
decree of injunction related to inspectional observations made
by the agency.
In the past, the FDA had issued a warning letter to the
company for not complying with its quality standard
requirements.
The company said it intended to work with the FDA to resolve
the agency's concerns.
Invacare shares closed at $20.58 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.