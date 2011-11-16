UPDATE 1-InvenSense opens 11 pct above offering price

Nov 16 Chipmaker InvenSense Inc opened 11 percent above its offering price of $7.50 per unit on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The California-based company, which delayed its IPO in August citing market conditions, had sold 10 million units for total proceeds of $75 million.

InvenSense, which had initially filed for an IPO of up to $100 million, had originally planned to sell up to 10.5 million shares priced at $8.50-$10.50 apiece, but cut its IPO price range earlier this month to $7.00-$8.50 each.

Goldman, Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley were lead underwriters for its offering.

Shares of the company were trading at $8.64 in the morning, about 15 percent above the offering price, on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)