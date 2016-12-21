Japan's TDK to buy U.S. chip maker InvenSense for $1.3 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp said it had agreed to buy InvenSense Inc , a U.S. chip maker that produces motion sensors for Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, for $1.33 billion.
In a statement on Wednesday, TDK said it will pay $13 per share to buy all of InvenSense, representing a 19.9 percent premium to the U.S. company's closing price on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported TDK was in talks to buy InvenSense.
The deal would allow TDK, already a major smartphone components supplier, to boost its sensor technology offerings. InvenSense designs gyroscopes which help smartphones calculate motion, enabling augmented reality games such as Pokemon Go.
BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser for TDK, while Qatalyst Partners advised InvenSense. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.