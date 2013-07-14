GE plans counterbid for Invensys - report

LONDON, July 14 U.S. General Electric is
gearing up for a 3.5 billion pound ($5.3 billion) counterbid for
British engineer Invensys that would trump last week's
offer from France's Schneider Electric, a newspaper
said on Sunday.
A bid battle between GE and Schneider, two of the world's
biggest industrial companies, could drive up the offer price for
Invensys to 550 pence a share, valuing the company at 3.6
billion pounds, Britain's The Sunday Times said, citing unnamed
sources.
Invensys said on Friday Schneider was considering an offer
of 505 pence a share in cash and stock, 15 percent above
Invensys' closing price on Thursday.
The Sunday Times said its sources had cautioned that there
was no certainty GE would enter the bid race, but shares in
Invensys rallied to a ten year high on Friday on speculation
Schneider's offer could flush out other bidders.
Invensys has long been mooted as a takeover target in an
industry where larger rivals dominate.
U.S. group Emerson Electric was in talks to buy
Invensys a year ago, while a report in May 2012 said Germany's
Siemens, Switzerland's ABB and GE had also
made informal contact.
GE declined to comment. Invensys, which said on Friday it
was likely to recommend an offer at 505 pence a share, also
declined to comment.