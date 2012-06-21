Invensys says Emerson talks failed

LONDON, June 21 British engineer Invensys
said on Thursday it had held preliminary discussions
about a takeover with third parties including Emerson Electric
but that the talks had come to an end with no offer.
Bloomberg had reported on Wednesday that Invensys was
considering a sale after Emerson expressed an interest in buying
some or all of the firm, sending shares in Invensys up 27
percent.
"The company confirms that, whilst it had previously
received a highly preliminary approach from Emerson Electric Co.
for the group, these discussions are no longer ongoing," it
said. "Furthermore there are no other discussions taking place
in relation to an offer for the group."