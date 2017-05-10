版本:
Contract medical research firm INC to buy inVentiv in $4.6 bln deal

May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc, which provides medical firms with clinical research services, said on Wednesday it would buy privately held inVentiv Health Inc in a deal valued at about $4.6 billion.

INC Research shareholders are expected to own about 53 percent of the combined company, which will have an enterprise value of about $7.4 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
