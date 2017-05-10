Contract medical research firm INC to buy inVentiv in $4.6 bln deal

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc, which provides medical firms with clinical research services, said on Wednesday it would buy privately held inVentiv Health Inc in a deal valued at about $4.6 billion.
INC Research shareholders are expected to own about 53 percent of the combined company, which will have an enterprise value of about $7.4 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit