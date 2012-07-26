Money manager Invesco second-quarter profit drops 16 percent

July 26 Money manager Invesco Ltd, which
oversees the Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said its
second-quarter profit declined 16 percent, as falling markets
and customer withdrawals cut into fee income.
Net income attributable to common shareholders at
Atlanta-based Invesco declined to $153.9 million, or 34 cents
per share, from $183 million, or 39 cents per share, in the same
period a year earlier, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
Assets under management on June 30 totaled $646.6 billion,
down 4 percent during the quarter and down 1 percent from a year
before.