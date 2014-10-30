Invesco to take over management of PowerShares DB funds from Deutsche

NEW YORK Oct 30 Invesco Ltd said on Thursday it plans to take over management of the PowerShares DB fund suite from Deutsche Bank AG as it looks to expand its commodity product lineup for its exchange-traded funds business.

The deal will transfer management of the 11 exchange-traded commodity pools in the suite to Invesco PowerShares, which is responsible distributing and marketing the funds. The PowerShares DB funds, created in 2006, had a combined net asset value of $8.2 billion at the end of September.

Deutsche's asset and wealth management business will continue to serve as the index provider to the ETFs, which include funds focused on precious metals, energy, gold and oil.

"It's an ongoing relationship where we'll continue to partner with Deutsche Bank," said Loren Starr, chief financial officer at Invesco, on a call with analysts following the release of the company's quarterly results on Thursday.

Invesco said the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, is part of a broader effort to expand its PowerShares commodity ETF pipeline through the launch of new funds, which are expected to track Deutsche Bank indexes.

Invesco's PowerShares, the fourth-largest U.S. ETF provider by assets, had franchise assets of nearly $100 billion at the end of September. Its flagship PowerShares QQQ fund had net outflows of $3.2 billion during the third quarter, the company said in its earnings report. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)