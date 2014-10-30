UPDATE 1-Invesco to take over management of PowerShares DB funds from Deutsche

(Adds details on one of the planned funds, earnings results)

NEW YORK Oct 30 Invesco Ltd said on Thursday that it planned to take over management of the PowerShares DB funds from Deutsche Bank AG as it looks to expand its commodity product lineup for its exchange-traded funds business.

The deal will transfer management of the 11 exchange-traded commodity funds to Invesco PowerShares, which is responsible distributing and marketing them. The PowerShares DB funds, created in 2006, had a combined net asset value of $8.2 billion at the end of September.

Deutsche's asset and wealth management business will remain the index provider to the ETFs, which include funds focused on precious metals, energy, gold and oil.

"It's an ongoing relationship where we'll continue to partner with Deutsche Bank," Invesco Chief Financial Officer Loren Starr said on a call with analysts following the release of the company's quarterly results on Thursday.

Invesco said the transaction, which it expects to close in the first quarter of 2015, was part of a broader effort to expand its PowerShares commodity ETF pipeline through the introduction of new funds tracking Deutsche Bank indexes.

The planned products include an actively managed "optimum yield" fund that will focus on providing exposure to heavily traded commodities, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco's PowerShares is the fourth-largest U.S. ETF provider by assets.

PowerShares had assets under management of nearly $100 billion at the end of September. Its flagship PowerShares QQQ fund had net outflows of $3.2 billion during the third quarter, the company said in its earnings report.

Invesco reported a 12.2 percent rise in third-quarter profit. Its shares were up 2.4 percent at $39.77 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)