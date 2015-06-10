Sovereign wealth funds turn to internal fund management -Invesco

* SWFs rely more on in-house fund managers to cut costs
* Funds hope shift will also boost performance
* Sovereigns want to be seen as investors with deep
expertise
By David French
DUBAI, June 10 Sovereign wealth funds are
relying more on in-house expertise to manage their funds in a
drive to bring down costs and improve performance in the
low-yield environment, according to a report by Invesco Asset
Management released on Wednesday.
Although falling oil revenues have dampened inflows into
sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) in the Middle East and elsewhere,
the sector is still a huge pool of capital.
So sovereign funds' increasing reliance on their own fund
teams is significant for investment banks and asset managers,
who have courted SWFs in recent years as other areas of finance
suffered in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
For its Global Asset Management Study, Invesco Asset
Management, part of Invesco Ltd., surveyed 59
state-owned investment funds worldwide with over $7 trillion of
assets under management.
The percentage of real estate assets managed by in-house
teams across the 59 SWFs jumped to 42 percent in 2015 from 31
percent in 2013, the report showed. The percentage of global
equities managed in-house rose to 34 percent, from 26 percent at
the end of 2013.
"This is a continuing shift to in-house capacity ... with
sovereigns wanting to be seen as leading institutional investors
with deep expertise," Nick Tolchard, head of Middle East at
Invesco, told reporters in Dubai.
SWFs also see the shift as a way to cut costs, get more
value for money and handle risk better, he said.
Sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East have the highest
return expectations of sovereign funds globally, on average
seeking around a 9 percent per annum return on their cash, said
Tolchard.
Last week, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the
world's largest SWFs, said the amount of its assets handled by
external managers had fallen to 65 percent at the end of 2014,
from 75 percent a year earlier.
In recent months, the fund hired a number of people to run
different parts of its portfolio, including its first head of
U.S. equities in its internally managed equities portfolio and
its first global head of equities in its externally managed
equities portfolio.
SWFs are also looking to leverage in-house expertise by
branching out into managing third-party assets, which generate
returns and also enhance the funds' reputation.
However, there were still areas where SWFs were using
external managers extensively, especially when it came to
investing in infrastructure and private equity.
The percentage of assets handled by external managers in
infrastructure rose to 84 percent from 74 percent in Invesco's
2013 survey.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)