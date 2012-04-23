Invesco may sell $18 bln wealth business-sources

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, April 23 Invesco Ltd is trying to sell its $18 billion wealth management business, according to five sources.
The Atlanta-based asset management company wants to sell Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management, which has $18 billion in assets under management, because it is not core to its business, three of the sources said.
An Invesco spokesman declined to comment.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.