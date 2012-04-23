版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 01:03 BJT

Invesco may sell $18 bln wealth business-sources

NEW YORK, April 23 Invesco Ltd is trying to sell its $18 billion wealth management business, according to five sources.

The Atlanta-based asset management company wants to sell Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management, which has $18 billion in assets under management, because it is not core to its business, three of the sources said.

An Invesco spokesman declined to comment.

