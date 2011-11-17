Invesco recruits ex-Hartford exec as fixed income head

*Former Hartford CIO to head fixed income at Invesco

*Will oversee $200 billion in assets

By Jessica Toonkel

Nov 17, Invesco Ltd. IVX.N has hired Gregory McGreevey, the former chief investment officer of The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG.N), as head of fixed income.

McGreevey, who will start in the position Nov. 28, will report to Karen Dunn Kelley, according to a source familiar with the company's plans. Kelley was promoted in June to senior managing director and had continued in her role as head of fixed income. In taking over the position, McGreevey will oversee the 150 employees in Invesco's fixed income division, the source said.

Invesco has $200 billion in fixed income assets under management.

McGreevey most recently served as president of Hartford Investment Management company and executive vice president and chief investment officer of the Hartford Financial Services Group.

In October, Hartford announced he was stepping down to "pursue an opportunity at a global management firm," which Reuters reported was Invesco [ID:nN1E79K17W].

McGreevey had been commuting from Atlanta, where his family lives, to Hartford, Connecticut for the past three years, according to people who know him.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Richard Satran)