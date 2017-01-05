MOVES-Gareth Isaac named Invesco Fixed Income's EMEA investment chief

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 Investment manager Invesco Ltd appointed Gareth Isaac as Invesco Fixed Income's chief investment officer, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Isaac, who will be based in London, most recently was senior fixed income fund manager at Schroders Investment Management Ltd.
Isaac will report to Rob Waldner, chief strategist and head of the multi-sector team for Invesco Fixed Income. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock