版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:19 BJT

MOVES-Invesco names consultant relations director

June 6 Investment management company Invesco named Chris Evans investment consultant relations director in its EMEA institutional team.

Evans joins Invesco from BlackRock Inc, where he was the EMEA head of the global consultant relations team. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐