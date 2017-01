March 10 Investment management company Invesco Ltd said Henning Stein would head its institutional marketing business in the EMEA region.

Stein, who will be based in Zurich, joins the firm from Deutsche Asset Management, Invesco said on Thursday.

At Deutsche Asset he headed its EMEA marketing for the active business, focusing on the development of research-based marketing programs for institutional investors. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)