MOVES-Thomas Moore to join Invesco's Henley fixed interest investment team

May 25 Invesco Perpetual, part of investment manager Invesco Ltd , appointed Thomas Moore to join its Henley fixed interest investment team in June.

Moore joins from Morgan Stanley & Co, where he was managing director and head of European credit analytics. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

