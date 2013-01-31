版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 22:24 BJT

Invesco sees higher customer flows into stocks in January

Jan 31 Money manager Invesco Ltd said customers poured into its stock funds in January. Gross sales of U.S. equity funds in January rose 56 percent from the monthly level during the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Martin Flanagan said on Thursday on a call with analysts.

