Invesco third-quarter profit rises 34 percent

Oct 31 Asset manager Invesco Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 34.2 percent due to strong net inflows across a range of investments during the quarter.

The Atlanta-based money manager, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said net profit rose to $228.1 million, or 51 cents per share, from $170.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.