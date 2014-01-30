版本:
Invesco's fourth-quarter profit jumps 81 percent

Jan 30 Invesco Ltd, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit jumped 81 percent as strong client inflows boosted its assets under management.

The Atlanta-based money manager said net profit rose to $287.4 million, or 64 cents per share, from $158.7 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
