UPDATE 1-Invesco profit misses estimates as costs rise

July 31 Asset manager Invesco Ltd
reported a quarterly profit that narrowly missed analysts'
estimates as higher operating costs outweighed a rise in
investment management fees.
The money manager, which oversees the Powershares line of
exchange-traded funds, said operating costs rose 10 percent to
$861.6 million in the second quarter as it paid out more in
salaries and other benefits.
Net profit rose to $202.6 million, or 45 cents per share,
from $153.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding costs from acquisitions, third-party distribution
arrangements and some other items, Invesco earned 50 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected 51 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Investment management fees rose 17 percent to $885.5
million.
Net inflows of new client money totaled $1.4 billion as
investors were encouraged by a rising U.S. stock market.
Invesco net fund outflow was $8.5 billion a year earlier.
With the Standard & Poor's 500 Index scaling new
highs, many investors who had sat on the sidelines for the past
few years jumped back into the stock market.
Invesco's overall assets under management fell to $705.6
billion as of June 30 from $707.7 billion at the end of the
first quarter.
Atlanta-based Invesco's shares closed at $32.24 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have gained about 1 percent
in the last three months, underperforming the 8 percent rise of
the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index.