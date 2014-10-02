版本:
MOVES-Invesco PowerShares appoints Nicolas Samaran from Source

Oct 2 Boutique investment firm Invesco PowerShares, part of Invesco Ltd, appointed Nicolas Samaran as head of product development for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Samaran was head of investment content at Source, a provider of European exchange-traded products. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
