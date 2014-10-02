MOVES-Invesco PowerShares appoints Nicolas Samaran from Source

BRIEF-Unilever to buy U.S.-based condiment maker Sir Kensington's
* Signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington's, a New York-based condiment maker
Oct 2 Boutique investment firm Invesco PowerShares, part of Invesco Ltd, appointed Nicolas Samaran as head of product development for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Samaran was head of investment content at Source, a provider of European exchange-traded products. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
* Signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington's, a New York-based condiment maker
BUCHAREST, April 20 NATO member Romania plans to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon to help protect its airspace, a senior defence ministry official said on Thursday.
* Marcato Capital Management says Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith should resign