CORRECTED-FUNDVIEW-Financial, pharma stocks set for rebound

* Comcast, Pfizer, Citigroup among top holdings
* Likes banks, diversified pharma stocks
* Reducing consumer staples, some media stocks
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Dec 13 Invesco Van Kampen Comstock Fund
sees long-term gains in the undervalued stocks of financial and
pharmaceutical companies, but considers consumer staples as
expensive.
Kevin Holt, who co-manages about $8 billion in assets at the
large-cap fund, told Reuters that the European crisis has been a
drag on the banking stocks and that it remains the main danger.
The KBW Bank Index has fallen over 27 percent since
the beginning of this year, compared with the broader S&P
Index's 2 percent declined in the same period.
However, Holt said valuations of banking stocks already
reflect a lot of write-offs that are not likely to happen, and
the balance sheets of big banks look much better than they did
at the peak of the recent economic downturn.
"We see large banks like Citigroup Inc and JP Morgan
Chase & Co accumulating a lot of excess capital."
As of Sept. 30, both Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase featured
on the fund's top ten holdings.
"Once the smoke clears in Europe, we are going to see very
large buybacks and very large dividend increases for these
stocks (Citi and JPM)," the fund manager said.
The fund has slipped about 4.1 percent this year,
compared with a 2.4 percent decline in the benchmark Russell
1000 Value Index.
Thomson Reuters' Lipper assigns the fund a four rating on a
scale of one to five, five being the best, for total return. It
rates the fund five for consistent return.
FIRM ON PHARMA
This is a good time to invest in diversified pharmaceutical
companies as apprehensions about many small-molecule drugs
losing their patents in 2013-14 are driving short-term players
away, Holt said.
The market is discounting earnings for some pharma names by
30-40 percent below what the fund's models show, he said.
Holt plans to raise stake in Merck & Co, which
formed 1.76 percent of the fund's portfolio, as of Sept. 30. The
stock has lost more than a tenth of its value this year.
The fund plans to build large positions in pharma companies
with diversified product lines that can help them withstand the
2013-14 patents cliff, the fund manager said.
PRICEY CONSUMER STAPLES
Holt does not fancy consumer staples, given their inflated
valuations.
Investors' love for this relatively secure sector is making
the stocks fast approach their fair value, he said.
The fund currently holds stakes in Kraft Foods Inc,
Coca Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc.
Holt, who looks at price-earnings ratio as a key metric
while picking IT stocks, thinks the sector is inexpensive, and
likes Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft Corp for
their strong cashflow generation.
Media companies have been the largest contributor to the
fund's performance over the last three years, but the fund is
realigning its portfolio as many of the media stocks it bought
in 2008 are approaching their fair value, Holt said.
The fund shed its stake in DirecTV about two months
ago, and reduced some of its holdings in Viacom Inc.