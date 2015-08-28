ITG says open for business following issues at data center

BRIEF-Banc Of California Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Banc Of California Inc Qtrly net interest income $80.5 million versus $67.24 million
NEW YORK Aug 28 Investment Technology Group said on Friday that it was open for business after an operations issue at a data center it uses forced the brokerage to close its U.S. private trading venue, or "dark pool," on Thursday afternoon.
ITG said it moved its operations over to backup systems following the issues at the data center operated by CenturyLink Inc, which could lead to intermittent delays and slower than normal operations.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Banc Of California Inc Qtrly net interest income $80.5 million versus $67.24 million
May 3 Global air freight demand in March rose 14 percent, the strongest since October 2010, boosted by an uptick in world trade and strong export orders, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.
May 3 U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit, driven by higher enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families, and the company also raised its full-year profit forecast.