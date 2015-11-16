UPDATE 1-ITG chair to step down after activist pressure, SEC fine

(Adds details about ITG's activist shareholders, share
ownership, background; no comments.)
By Michael Flaherty and John McCrank
NEW YORK Nov 16 Investment Technology Group
, which recently paid a record fine related to its "dark
pool" trading venue, said on Monday the chair of its board, as
well as a board director, would step down as the brokerage
transitions to new leadership.
The moves come amid rising pressure from two activist funds,
which have been agitating for changes at the brokerage. Voce
Capital and Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco
disclosed on Thursday that their collective ownership in the
company increased to 8.6 percent from 6.3 percent. The filing
said the funds intend to speak with the company's management
team and board of directors.
On Monday, ITG said Maureen O'Hara, who joined ITG's board
in 2003 and has served as chair since 2007, will retire on Jan.
15, 2016, the same day that incoming Chief Executive Officer
Frank Troise starts at the firm.
Troise most recently headed JP Morgan Execution Services, a
global multi-asset electronic execution group within the
investment bank.
Earlier this year, Voce and Philadelphia Financial
Management, acting as a group, ramped up pressure on ITG and
nominated a slate of three directors for the board ahead of its
annual meeting. ITG and the activists reached an agreement in
April, with the company adding a dissident director to the board
- former E*Trade Financial Corp executive Jarrett
Lilien. The company also said at the time that it agreed to
review its capital allocation processes.
In August, ITG said it would pay $20.3 million to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges it ran a
secret trading desk that profited from confidential customer
information within its private stock-trading venue, or "dark
pool."
Voce Capital declined to comment on Monday. Philadelphia
Financial Management did not immediately return a call seeking
comment.
After the SEC charges, ITG fired its CEO, Bob Gasser,
replacing him in the interim with Lilien.
"I have enjoyed my more than 12 years of service with the
company, and along with my fellow directors have worked hard to
bring ITG through a challenging year," O'Hara said in a
statement. "I have been contemplating retirement for some time,
but wanted to do so only when the company was well-positioned
for future success."
Chris Dodds, a director of ITG's board since 2008, will also
retire, effective Dec. 31, ITG said.
