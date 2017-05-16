MOVES-ITG names new director in global portfolio trading team

May 16 U.S.-based brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc appointed John Emmert as a director in its global portfolio trading team, effective May 17.

Emmert joins from Deutsche Bank Securities, where he served for 10 years as a director in the global program sales and trading group. He will be based in New York.

ITG also said it appointed Sean O'Meara as a director of ETF trading in the U.S. team. He joined the firm in March.

O'Meara, who has 14 years of experience in trading, worked most recently in ETF trading at Abel Noser. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)