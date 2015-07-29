ITG sets aside $20.3 million related to dark pool investigation

| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Broker dealer Investment
Technology Group said on Wednesday it set aside $20.3
million for a probable settlement with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission over rule violations related to its private
stock trading venue.
The settlement would be a record amount handed out by the
SEC related to the operation of a private stock trading
platform, or "dark pool."
ITG said the SEC was investigating a test program one of the
firm's subsidiaries ran from 2010 until mid-2011 that involved
proprietary trading inside of ITG's POSIT dark pool against some
of its broker clients that the firm did not disclose.
ITG also said the employee who ran the program in question,
who is no longer with the firm, used information from customer
stock orders within ITG's dark pool, as well as information from
ITG clients that used the firm's algorithms to execute trades on
other trading platforms, that should not have been available.
ITG disclosed the information in an earnings
pre-announcement after the market closed on Wednesday and also
in letter to its clients.
"In hindsight, I recognize that our client disclosures about
the pilot were insufficient," ITG Chief Executive Officer Bob
Gasser said in the letter to clients. "I take full
responsibility for these historical mistakes."
There are around 40 U.S. dark pools and regulatory scrutiny
of the broker-run electronic trading venues, which only make
trading data available after a trade has taken place, reducing
the chance of others in the market moving the price against it,
has been on the rise. In January, UBS said it would pay 14.4
million over regulatory failures in its dark pool.
Based on the terms of the potential settlement with the SEC,
ITG would pay a fine of $18 million, disgorgement of around $2.1
million in trading revenues, and prejudgment interest of around
$250,000.
The firm also said that on July 23, Kevin J.P. O'Hara
resigned from ITG's board of directors effective immediately,
but did not state a reason.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernard Orr)