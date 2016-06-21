UPDATE 2-Investcorp buys Italian luxury tailor Corneliani

(adds size of stake)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Giulia Segreti
MILAN, June 21 Gulf investment firm Investcorp
has bought a 55 per cent stake in Italian menswear
company Corneliani in a deal that values the group at $100
million, it said on Tuesday.
It is the latest such acquisition by a foreign buyer in a
sector targeted by investors seeking returns from
well-established niche brands.
The Bahrain-based private equity fund will invest "a
substantial amount" in the suitmaker, the group's Head of
Corporate Investment in Europe Hazem Ben-Gacem told a news
conference in Milan.
He hoped for a future market listing but said Corneliani
"needs to walk before it can run".
The Mantua-based company posted revenues of 120 million
euros ($147 million) in 2015, with almost 80 per cent of its
sales coming from outside Italy.
Investcorp targets raising Corneliani's sales to more than
$200 million over the next five to six years, with a focus on
North America, Ben-Gacem said.
Menswear has been growing steadily in recent years and
top-end brands are still faring well despite an overall slowdown
in the luxury sector, facing weaker consumer demand in China and
in emerging markets and security threats curbing tourism.
Chairman and Chief Executive Carlalberto Corneliani, 84,
will cash out alongside his two sons, while his nephews
Cristiano and Corrado will retain a minority stake.
Carlalberto, who founded the business in 1958 with his late
brother Claudio, said the company had no debts and had sealed
the accord for strategic reasons, without elaborating further.
"Corneliani has been like a lover, which has given me joys
and griefs, but overall a splendid life," he said.
Many family-owned companies in Italy face succession
problems when founders near retirement because owners are often
reluctant to bring in outsiders as investors or managers.
Corrado Corneliani said the deal, sealed after almost a year
of exclusive talks with Investcorp, would give the group funds
for expansion.
Corneliani, which employs 1,100 people, is present in 68
countries though it has only 10 directly-owned shops. It sells
its clothes mostly through multi-brand shops but it also runs
corners in department stores such as Harvey Nichols and Saks
Fifth Avenue.
The deal shows that Investcorp still sees Italy as a core
market after it purchased Italian sportswear and protective gear
maker Dainese from its founders in 2014.
Back in 1993 Investcorp bought half of Florence-based Gucci,
now fully controlled by luxury conglomerate Kering.
