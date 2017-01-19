版本:
中国
2017年 1月 20日 星期五

MOVES-Investcorp hires Nelson Ramos to alternative investment solutions unit

Jan 19 Gulf investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC said Nelson Ramos joined the company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios and deputy head of cross asset investments.

Ramos, an 18-year industry veteran, previously worked with the California Public Employees Retirement Systems (CalPERS).

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)
