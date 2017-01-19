MOVES-Investcorp hires Nelson Ramos to alternative investment solutions unit

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Gulf investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC said Nelson Ramos joined the company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios and deputy head of cross asset investments.
Ramos, an 18-year industry veteran, previously worked with the California Public Employees Retirement Systems (CalPERS).
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results