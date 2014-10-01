Investcorp to complete $1.43 bln Berlin Packaging sale to Oak Hill in Oct

Oct 1 Alternative investment manager Investcorp will complete the $1.43 billion sale of Berlin Packaging to Oak Hill Capital Partners in the first week of October, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Bahrain-based firm bought a majority stake in 2007 in Chicago-headquartered Berlin Packaging, which makes rigid plastic, glass and metal containers.

Oak Hill said in August that it would buy the container maker, expecting at the time to conclude the transaction in the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)