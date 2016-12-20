Bahrain's Investcorp to sell Optiv Security stake to KKR

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
DUBAI Dec 20 Investcorp Bank has agreed to sell its stake in cybersecurity company Optiv Security Inc to private equity firm KKR & Co, the Bahrain-based private equity investor said in a bourse statement Tuesday.
KKR & Co said on Dec. 6 it would acquire Denver, Colorado-based Optiv from majority owner Blackstone Group LP , Investcorp and Sverica and other investors.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Investcorp said Optiv management and Blackstone would continue to hold a minority interest in the company.
Optiv was created in 2015 from the merger of cybersecurity companies FishNet Security and Accuvant, in which Blackstone made a majority investment in 2014.
Optiv filed for an IPO last month, with a nominal fundraising target of $100 million. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.