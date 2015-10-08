CORRECTED-Bahrains' Investcorp acquires sports gear firm POC for $65 mln

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
(Corrects company name to POC from POP in headline, and first and second paragraphs)
DUBAI Oct 8 Bahrain-based Investcorp said it has acquired sports equipment manufacturer POC for $65 million from its U.S. based parent Black Diamond, the alternative investment firm said on Thursday.
Sweden-based POC makes gear for skiing and cycling. The acquisition comes almost a year after Investcorp bought motorcycling protection gear maker Dainese.
"There are synergies between the two businesses that will be explored in the future," Investcorp said in a statement.
Investcorp's acquisitions this year include United States school provider Nobel Learning, a portfolio of residential properties for around $300 million and a majority stake in a Turkish vehicle tracking system.
Black Diamond Equipment is a Utah-based manufacturer of equipment for climbing, skiing and mountain sports. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.